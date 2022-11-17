After arrest in Bryanston, Israel's 'most wanted gang leader' due in court

It's understood the 46-year old man, who has been on Interpol’s red notice since 2015, is allegedly linked to a notorious crime organisation in Israel known as the Abergil crime family.

JOHANNESBURG - Bomb squads, sniffer dogs, forensic teams and other police departments descended on a property in Bryanston, where a man suspected of being part of an Israeli criminal enterprise was arrested on Thursday morning.

Police say he was involved in two bombing incidents in 2003 and 2004, which left at least five people seriously injured.