Abirah Dekhta kidnapping: several people expected to appear in court

The eight-year-old girl was found in Khayelitsha on Monday evening - almost two weeks after she was snatched from a school lift club vehicle in Gatesville while on her way to school.

CAPE TOWN - Several people are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court on Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta.

READ: Khayelitsha residents in shock after kidnapped Abirah Dekhta found in town two

The eight-year-old girl was found in Khayelitsha on Monday evening - almost two weeks after she was snatched from a school lift club vehicle in Gatesville while on her way to school.

Calls continue to mount for the government to take urgent action against the scourge of kidnappings in Cape Town - as Abirah was not the only child who had recently fallen victim to this crime.

READ MORE: Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta