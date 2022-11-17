3 decades on, Anton Fransch’s family still waiting for justice

Thursday, 17 November, marks 33 years since Anton Fransch was killed in what become known as “The Battle of Athlone”.

JOHANNESBURG - The inquest into the death Imam Abdullah Haron - which is under way at the Western Cape High Court has brought into sharp focus the delays with investigations into other slain anti-apartheid activists.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe commander from Bontehuewel in the Cape Flats endured a six-hour gun battle on 17 November 1989.

Armed with a pistol and an AK-47 he managed to hold off about 40 heavily armed apartheid policemen from 12:30am until around 7:45am.

The gunfire rang through the streets of residential Athlone throughout this time. But with no sign of hitting their target, one of the apartheid police officers released the pin from a grenade and threw it into a room where they

thought Anton was hiding.

This is what eventually killed him.

Those who knew Fransch said he was instrumental in mobilising young people to join the anti-apartheid struggle during the 1980s in Cape Town.

His brother Marc Fransch said after his brother had disappeared they were told that he had gone overseas to study. But the idea that he was back in South Africa and had been killed didn’t seem real.

Together with his mother and sister, Marc went to the scene.

“Part of his body was against the wall and his fingers lying there, the hand is lying there, his body was gone already but we could see the evidence.”

Fransch told Eyewitness News an inquest in 1990 concluded that his brother had committed suicide by detonating a hand grenade, but he said this was not true.

He added that the family had been waiting for three decades for justice and truth.

“How long will this take for them to take action? How long will they take? Will they wait till the perpetrators of my brother’s murder have died already?”

There may be some progress with the investigation because Marc told Eyewitness News that an investigation into his brother's death was concluded.

He added that the matter was with the National Prosecuting Authority.

“All we want is closure and whoever is involved in his death must be held accountable,” said a hopeful Marc.