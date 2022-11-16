WCED calls for calm following scabies outbreak

The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) said they are receiving advice on how to limit the spread of the infection at schools in the southern Cape.

The health department says it's working with the health officials in the region to find an immediate solution to the problem.

The skin infection originates from tiny mites and causes irritation and a rash.

It can last for up to two months, especially in sensitive areas of the body.

WCED Director of Communication Bronagh Hammond told Eyewitness News that about 200 affected learners are receiving treatment at the Thembalethu and Tyholora Primary Schools in the George and Oudtshoorn areas.

The department said it's still waiting for an updated report from the district health department and the exact measures to limit the spread of scabies.