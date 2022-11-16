Two company directors appear in court for defrauding Sassa R300k in grants

The National Prosecuting Authority said 66-year-old Sarathamoney Sigamoney applied for a pensioners' grant in 2017, stating she had been unemployed for 20 years.

JOHANNESBURG - Two company directors accused of defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) of almost R300,000 in pensioners' grants have appeared in Pretoria North Magistrates Court.

It was later discovered that a company that she owns had received an R80 million furniture tender from the police department.

Another accused, Salamina Khoza, owned three companies and received over R150,000 in grants.

At the time of her application, Khoza's companies had generated R60 million in profit.

NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said both cases had been postponed to next year.