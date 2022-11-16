Tumelo Madlala cites strained relationship with Meyiwa family

While being cross-examined by defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo, Madlala was been asked to describe his relationship with the Meyiwa family.

JOHANNESBURG – A childhood friend of Senzo Meyiwa has told the Pretoria High Court that his relationship with the late Bafana Bafana captain’s family has been strained.

Tumelo Madlala was cross-examined in the Pretoria High Court.

He is the State’s third witness to take the stand in the trial against the five men accused of murdering Meyiwa in what is believed to be a botched robbery.

Meyiwa was shot at his girlfriend - Kelly Khumalo's home in October 2014.

ALSO READ:

• Lawyer grills senzo meyiwa’s friend, madlala, for selling pictures to Netflix

• Meyiwa trial: police's crime scene evidence an inaccurate reflection, court told

While being cross-examined by defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo, Madlala was been asked to describe his relationship with the Meyiwa family.

He said they got along well until Meyiwa was killed.

"The head of the household that is the father will come, only to find that I was not present in the house, and find the person that I was staying with in the house and then he will shout and shout."

Mshololo then asked why Madlala thought the family was acting this way.

"I don’t have answers as to why they were conducting themselves in that manner, they are the ones who know about that," he replied.

Madlala returns to the witness stand on Wednesday for further cross-examination.