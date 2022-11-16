Tshwane govt to lay charges against ANC councillors for attacking speaker

Williams said Makwarela, a Congress of the People (Cope) councillor, was attacked inside the council chambers during a heated meeting on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said on Wednesday the multiparty government in the city would be laying charges against African National Congress (ANC) councillors for assaulting council speaker Murunwa Makwarela.

He said Makwarela was repeatedly hit on the head and on other parts of his body by ANC councillors who were attempting to disrupt the meeting - which later had to be reconvened virtually.

Cope has also condemned the alleged assault against their councillor in Tshwane. National spokesperson Dennis Bloem said: “This is not the first time that the council speak is attacked by these hooligans who are masquerading as councillors. But their actions and behaviour are far from that of public representatives. We know that the ANC refuses to accept that it is no longer in power in this council.”