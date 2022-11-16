The Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run returns for its 9th edition

The event, which will be held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday 11th December returns to full capacity after a 2-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has launched the ninth edition of the Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run, in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

The event - which will be held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday 11th December returns to full capacity after a 2-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The occasion honours the contribution of South Africa’s most recognisable icon, Nelson Mandela, and commemorates his passing at the age of 95 in December 2013.

The Mandela Walk and Run aims to become one of the country’s major social and recreational events that caters for a range of athletes.

This is anything from expert runners to novices, with a 21km run, 10km run, and 5km fun run/walk on offer.

The event is also ideal for bringing together the family and community with plenty of entertainment for the kids, refreshments, and food on sale, and a music concert on the lawns as well as fitness displays.

The foundation is anticipating 5 000 entrants from across the country to participate in the race that will incorporate a picturesque route along tourist attractions and historic landmarks of the nation’s capital city.

“As Madiba once said, sport has the power to change the world and unite people in a way that little else does. Sport has contributed to peacebuilding, promoted gender equality and health and supported education initiatives while opening up new prospects for development actors.

"I hope as participants trace these routes of historic significance, they will begin to reflect on our common past and heritage and recommit to the ideals of a just and equitable society,” said chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang.

Newly-appointed Sports and Recreation MEC - Morakane Mosupyoe adds that she is delighted to have the event back on the calendar as it forms a big part of her department’s social cohesion programme.

“The Walk and Run has the ability to bring people from all walks of life together promoting reconciliation and intercultural learning. We look forward to gathering in numbers to celebrate Madiba’s massive contribution to our nation,” said Mosupyoe.

The entry fee to the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run is R50 for the 5km walk, R100 for the 10km run and R150 for the 21km run. The event is open to abled and disabled individuals and registration is now open at www.mandelawalkandrun.com.

All proceeds will go towards the work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation to promote social justice and the sanctuary of Madiba’s legacy.