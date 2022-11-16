Tania Campbell rings changes in mayoral committee, replaces ActionSA positions

She returned to her seat last Tuesday after being re-elected by council but the new committee does not include ActionSA members, after the party pulled out of the coalition in the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly re-elected Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell has made eight appointments to her new mayoral committee.

"I know this capable team is fit for the task at hand and I wish them all the best with their new responsibilities," said the mayor on Tuesday.

Campbell spent two weeks out of office after she was removed through an African National Congress (ANC)-sponsored motion of no confidence.

She returned to her seat last Tuesday after being re-elected by the council. But the new committee does not include ActionSA members after the party pulled out of the coalition in the metro.

ActionSA councillors were visibly absent from mayor Campbell's newly-reconstructed committee.

The party pulled out of the multi-party coalition on Tuesday, after it announced that it cannot be part of an unstable government in the metro.

Fanyana Nkosi has taken over as MMC for Health and Social Development, while Khathutshelo Rasinglingwane takes over as MMC for Community Safety.

These are positions previously held by ActionSA members.

The MMC for Finance, the MMC for Water, Sanitation and Energy, as well as the MMC for City Planning were unchanged.

🎥 [WATCH] Executive Mayor Ald Tania Campbell welcomes the Members of Mayoral Committee, “I know this capable team is fit for the task at hand and I wish them all the best with their new responsibilities." pic.twitter.com/4ChISlDM2t ' CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) November 15, 2022

Executive Mayor Ald Tania Campbell announced the #CoE Members of Mayoral Committee today.



They are:

- MMC for Finance: Cllr Fanyana Nkosi

- MMC for Health and Social Development: Cllr Jennifer Glover

- MMC for Transport: Ald Mabekenyane Thamahane pic.twitter.com/FvnnJDMB6O ' CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) November 15, 2022

- MMC for Water, Sanitation and Energy: Cllr Senzi Sibeko

- MMC for Real Estate: Cllr Tambo Mokoena

- MMC for Corporate and Shared Services: Cllr Golden Maduana

- MMC for Human Settlements: Ald Alco Ngobese ' CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) November 15, 2022