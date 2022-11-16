Smokers who break proposed tobacco laws could face jail time – health dept

Earlier this year, Cabinet approved the submission of the tobacco products control bill to Parliament which could see smoking being banned indoors.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Wednesday said smokers who break the proposed tobacco laws could face a hefty fine or jail time.

Earlier this year, Cabinet approved the submission of the Tobacco Products Control Bill to Parliament, which could see smoking being banned indoors.

If passed, the bill will replace the current Tobacco Products Control Act.

The proposed amendments come amid an ongoing battle between government and the tobacco industry.

Despite the pushback from the tobacco industry and pro-smoking lobbyists, the Department of Health said it would forge ahead with plans to tighten smoking regulations.

The bill proposes 100% smoke-free indoor and a limited number of outdoor areas, a ban on the sale of tobacco products at vending machines, and a bigger emphasis on warning signage on cigarette packaging.

The proposed amendments, which are currently before parliament, look to reduce the supply and demand for tobacco products.

This forms part of government’s bid to reduce the incidents of tobacco-related illness, disability, and death.

The health department’s Lorato Mahura said there would be implications for lawbreakers. “One stands to get a fine or imprisonment, not exceeding three months. For smoking in the presence of a child or in the workplace, it can go up to six months.”

The department said it expects Parliament to kick off consultations at provincial level next year.