SIU investigates 23 questionable SAA contracts

With less than 900 staff at present, Lamola said he's trying to instil a culture of anti-corruption.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing at least 23 contracts at the South African Airways (SAA).

These range from jet fuel purchases and aircraft leases to board and staff corruption.

SAA chief executive officer John Lamola said given SAA's former staff complement of over 4,000 - the extent of corruption is unsurprising.

Lamola appeared before Parliament for the first time on Tuesday where the committee on public accounts grilled management on its protracted private equity deal.

With less than 900 staff at present, Lamola said he's trying to instill a culture of anti-corruption.

The SIU is investigating staff abuse of travel rebates projected at more than R100 million over the years.

Thirty-two former board members and employees are in its sights.

“There are jet fuel procurement issues as well, aircraft lease agreements and irregular board decisions that are normally linked to the procurement of some of the goods, particularly high-item assets like aircraft and any conflict of interest between the various staff in the procurement space including former board members,’’ said SAA’s Lamola.

Lamola said the SIU is expected to approach the Special Tribunal soon in pursuit of civil claims in at least three matters.