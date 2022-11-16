Rural Women Assembly wants govt to enforce UN declaration on rights of peasants

The assembly says women in rural areas continue to be marginalised, alleging the country is ignoring this declaration.

JOHANNESBURG - The Rural Women's Assembly has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to press the South African government to implement a UN declaration on the rights of peasants.

The declaration compels member countries to protect the rights of farm workers and other people working in rural areas.

Members have gathered at the Constitutional Court, as the UNHRC's review of South Africa's human rights

record is underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

The women are demanding access to land, support for women in farming, and the recognition of women's rights to

participation.

"The women who are very much marginalised, they only speak of us when they have to vote. We are nowhere. We

have to stand and speak for ourselves. There's no one who can speak for us," said the assembly's Norah Mlondobolozi.