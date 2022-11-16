Road Traffic Infringement Authority denies eyeing Aarto for profit

The application was opposed by both the Minister of Transport and RTIA - the body tasked with implementing Aarto.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA) is adamant it’s not looking to fatten its pocket through the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court heard an application from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to confirm a ruling that was handed down by the Pretoria High Court earlier this year that scrapped the Aarto Act and the Aarto Amendment Act.

The application was opposed by both the Minister of Transport and RTIA - the body tasked with implementing Aarto.

READ: Outa heads to ConCourt to confirm scrapping of Aarto legislation

The Aarto system has been criticised as nothing more than a revenue-generating scheme, but Monde Mkalipi said this isn’t the case.

“The RTIA is not necessarily gathering or collecting any revenue that is mainly intended for boosting the coffers of the agency, but it’s merely assisting to ensure in as far as compliance with traffic laws is concerned there is what we call a recourse to make sure those who continue to infringe laws - that are at a local sphere of government - are held accountable at the end of the day.’’

He said the RTIA has a critical role to play in reducing road fatalities and following Tuesday’s proceedings, he added that they’re confident in the arguments they put forward.

It remains to be seen how the court will rule, though, with judgment reserved.