R74 million corruption trial against Bongani Bongo, 17 others postponed to 2023

Bongo and 17 others - including private entities - face 69 counts of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The commencement of the multi-million-rand corruption trial against African National Congress Member of Parliament and former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo has been postponed to June next year.

Bongo and 17 others - including private entities - face 69 counts of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Management Act.

The case is related to a land deal where the Mpumalanga Human Settlement Department was allegedly defrauded of R74 million.