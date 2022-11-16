POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement

On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his future in the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - “Ba re sifuna ama thulusi [they say we want the tools of trade] is the current catchphrase in the ANC as members want money in order to lend their support to the respective leaders and their campaigns," says outgoing African National Congress national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

He insists money continues to play a prominent role in the governing party as its fast approaches its 55th national conference. Mabe is this week’s guest on Eyewitness News's politics podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia. He is also vying for the position of treasurer general in the ANC.

Weaving between Sepedi and English throughout the conversation, Mabe suggests some of his comrades have not moved away from using money to advance their causes in the ANC - an issue that the party’s electoral committee is attempting to curb through rules that demand more transparency around the financial resources used in the different campaigns.

The committee is yet to receive all declarations, saying this week that some candidates have asked for more time.

Those who have access to capital, resources, mostly those deployed in positions of responsibilities in the state and all that, think they can use resources to capitalise their own perspective in the organisation, which is sometimes an antithesis to what the organisation stands for. Pule Mabe

He insists he has not been approaching donors for his campaign. Almost pleading poverty, in spite of being well known as a politician with deep pockets. Andile Lungisa and ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina also eyeing the position.

Money is a problem in the movement. Pule Mabe

Mabe is in a contest with some of his close friends in the ANC, with former ANC youth league deputy president.

I will not stop comrade Mzwandile or comrade Andile and any other leader of the ANC, who believe it’s their turn to lead.

At only 42, Mabe is already serving his second term in the NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences. He previously served as an official in the party’s youth league before it was disbanded.

Some have suggested Masina’s recent troubles with the ANC in Gauteng are linked to the fight between Mabe and the regional chairperson to have the provincial executive endorse their separate campaigns.

The spokesperson, often the butt of many jokes, insists he understands how to resolve the ANC’s cashflow problems, claiming its not the problem of the treasurer general alone but should become the responsibility of the entire collective.

The NEC of the ANC must become the primary fundraisers of the ANC. Pule Mabe, making an example of the tithes given to churches by congregants on a weekly basis

The term has not been easy, when I came in I had to deal with the recall of president Zuma, which was quite difficult, Ive watched a number of episodes play themselves out in my tenure as spokesperson, Magashule being asked to step aside, my own comrades planting stories about me in the media… Pule Mabe

Mabe also dismisses assertions by fellow NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane, who first told this podcast that the NEC is weak.

“I will never agree that I serve in a weak collective is weak that I serve with, I also mean that I am weak myself,” said Mabe.