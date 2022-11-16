Phala Phala: Section 89 impeachment panel given extension to complete assessment

This is the first time parliament is exercising its Section 89 rules to determine whether a sitting president should face impeachment.

CAPE TOWN - The independent panel considering whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry says it needs more time to complete such a complex and novel task.

It was highly anticipated that the three-member panel would complete its assessment of prima facie evidence, by Thursday.

But at the request of the panel chair, Justice Sandile Ngcobo, speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has agreed to extend the deadline to the end of the month.

The panel is considering whether Ramaphosa may have committed impeachable offenses related to the alleged cover-up of the theft of US dollars from his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.

This is the first time Parliament is exercising its Section 89 rules to determine whether a sitting president should face impeachment.

The rules state that an independent panel conducting a preliminary assessment of such a motion, complete its work within 30 days.

Its job is to recommend to the National Assembly whether or not it should institute an impeachment inquiry.

But Ngcobo says given the ground still to be covered, and the available resources, he expects to complete the work within the next two weeks.

In a letter to Mapisa-Nqakula, Ngcobo says given that the matter is in the public interest, all information and submissions before it, must be carefully considered.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo:

“In considering the request of the panel, the speaker was mindful that the current rules governing the Section 89 process do not provide for extension of deadline for submission of the panel report. In this regard, the speaker has invoked Rule 6 - which deals with unforeseen circumstances to accede to the panel's request."

The panel will now have until 30 November to submit its report to the speaker, who will then have to urgently table it in the house, for consideration.