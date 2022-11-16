Petrol price likely to rise while diesel might drop in Dec, says AA

The Automobile Association said that according to early data from the Central Energy Fund, the price of petrol per litre may increase, and diesel may decrease come next month.

CAPE TOWN - There's some potential good and bad news for South African motorists over the holiday season.

The Automobile Association (AA) said that according to early data from the Central Energy Fund, the price of petrol per litre may increase while diesel was likely to see a price drop in December.

Early indications are that petrol could rise by around R1 a litre - while diesel might see a drop of at least 30c a litre.

These calculations are bound to change with the AA saying international fuel prices are shifting, whilst the rand performed stronger against the US dollar.

It's a relief for diesel, said the AA.

But the poor will be negatively impacted with illuminating paraffin potentially increasing by 30c a litre.

The AA's urging motorists to budget enough petrol money for their holiday road trips - which includes maintaining your car to ensure it remains fuel efficient.