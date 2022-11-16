Over 200 WC liquor traders march to Parliament over zoning, permit issues

The Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation said thousands of business owners were struggling due to zoning and permits issues

CAPE TOWN - About 200 liquor traders on Wednesday marched to the office of the Community Safety MEC as well as to Parliament in protest against a number of regulations in the industry.

The Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation said thousands of business owners in various communities were struggling to make a living due to issues around zoning and permits.

Licenced liquor store owner, Bamanye Languza warned that if residents could not trade within their own communities, no one would.

“All these big supermarkets, like your Pick n Pay and Boxers are not going to trade in our locations. It’s our way of the highway. If we do not get a response within the seven days, if their trucks come to our locations, violence may erupt.”, he said.

Some protestors have also complained about police brutality, claiming if they close their doors a minute too late, they get arrested and locked up while some larger retailers in their communities sell alcohol outside of the stipulated window, without any consequences.