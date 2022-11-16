MPs question Home Affair's hefty DNA test costs for migrant kids

Lawyers for Human Rights told the Home Affairs portfolio committee this week that the digitisation of the registration system and other requirements make it almost impossible for migrants to get documented.

CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament (MPs) said they're worried about the high cost of DNA tests that prevent migrants from registering the birth of their children.

Lawyers for Human Rights told Parliament that the Department of Home Affairs is “structurally xenophobic” because of its exclusively online registration system.

The organisation’s Thandeka Chauke said DNA test requirements for children to get documented are too costly and violate the rights of migrants.

“It is discriminatory, or in the sense that, children who are born into poor or indigent families are excluded from their right to birth registration simply because they cannot afford the DNA testing fees.’’

Committee member Adrian Roos also questioned the high cost of DNA tests: “So, I think this thing of the DNA test for indigents in particular… it's critical because these people were sitting for decades not able to get the citizenship simply because they could not afford R1,750.’’

MPs said they want details from Home Affairs on what challenges it’s facing in documenting children for asylum as well as the impact of statelessness.