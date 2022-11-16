Meyiwa trial: Police's crime scene evidence an inaccurate reflection, court told

During his testimony, Madlala told the court that after he arrived in Johannesburg from Durban he, Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandi all went to a local tavern in Vosloorus where they bought alcohol.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the people who were present when Senzo Meyiwa was killed conceded that the pictures of the crime scene taken by police are not a true representation of what the house looked like on the night he was killed.

Meyiwa's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala has been testifying in the trial against the five men accused of the murder.

The men are accused of being behind a botched robbery that claimed the Bafana Bafana captain's life.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

During his testimony, Madlala told the court that after he arrived in Johannesburg from Durban he, Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandi all went to a local tavern in Vosloorus where they bought alcohol.

The defence lawyer - for one of the five accused Fisokuhle Ntuli - Advocate Zandile Mshololo used this to question Madlala's sobriety at the time of the crime casting doubt on whether he could have been able to identify the alleged intruders.

She has also pointed out how Madlala said they drank multiple cans of alcohol, while the police only found two cans on the scene.

“You had consumed more than that. The cans that are depicted there, they are not the true reflection of the empty cans you had consumed inside the house. It means they had been removed, the cans you had consumed inside the house, they had been removed by the time the police arrived,’’ said Mshololo.

Madlala said he cannot deny that the scene was tampered with while he was at the hospital with Meyiwa.