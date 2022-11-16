International clients' power supply not prioritised over SA, Eskom clarifies

Eskom’s managing director of transmissions, Segomoco Scheppers, said there is no truth to the assertion that Eskom’s international clients are prioritised over local ones.

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has warned South Africans to anticipate longer periods of load shedding, the power utility said the impact of the power cuts is also affecting its international clients.

The utility has long-standing contracts to supply electricity to countries in Southern Africa.

These include Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Eskom’s managing director of transmissions, Segomoco Scheppers, said there is no truth to the assertion that Eskom’s international clients are prioritised over local ones.

Scheppers said the long-term contracts it has with other countries provide for cases of reduced power capacity.

“In the event that we have constraints such as we do, the requirement is built into the contracts that country has to reduce proportionally from what they're taking from us.”

He said in the event of short-term contracts, Eskom has the option of terminating them if it cannot meet the supply demand.

With the exception of Mozambique, Scheppers said all of Eskom’s international clients are up-to-date with their payments.