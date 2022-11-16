'If govt doesn't address crime in Khayelitsha, we're in trouble'

Drugs, gangsterism, gender-based violence and extortion are just some of the crimes that residents are already grappling with.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community leader is crying out for urgent crime interventions in the township.

Nomalanga Sphiso said residents were fearful that crime in Khayelitsha had reached an unbearable level.

"If the government doesn't take care of that, we're in trouble. But remember, we take these people as our brothers and sisters; we don't know they are criminals. I don't know what can be done but also the residents need to stand up," she said.

Drugs, gangsterism, gender-based violence and extortion are just some of the crimes that residents are already grappling with.

Recently, Khayelitsha was rocked by the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl Abirah Dekhta - who was snatched in Gatesville about two weeks ago.

She was later found in a shack in Town Two on Monday night.

Eyewitness News understands that the police were questioning persons of interest regarding the abduction.

Speaking in Mitchells Plain the Police Minister Bheki Cele also raised concern about the scourge of kidnapping and its link to Khayelitsha.

"These people we find, we find them at Khayelitsha, I'm worried... It's Khayelitsha's people."

In March, Ismail Rajah was kidnapped from outside his business and rescued from a house in Khayelitsha

after more than 100 days.