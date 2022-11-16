Four Paws calls for ban on South Africa’s big cat trading

The animal organisation said that despite South Africa being part of the world wildlife trade regulatory body the country continues to breed and export big cats for commercial purposes.

JOHANNESBURG - International animal welfare organisation - Four Paws - has called for the ban of big cat trading and breeding in South Africa.

This came to light at the 19th conference of parties hosting animal welfare and environmental representatives from around the globe in Panama.

Topics of discussion include bringing international trade of endangered species to the forefront of conversations as well as phasing out tiger farms and stopping trade sanctions.

The animal organisation said that despite South Africa being part of the world wildlife trade regulatory body - the country continues to breed and export big cats for commercial purposes.

“What we are seeing is that there are actually captive tigers being bred in South Africa and being traded for commercial purposes, so for things like their use in traditional medicine and for luxury goods items. What it encourages is the exploitation of captive big cats and adds additional risk to the wild populations too,'' said Four Paws South Africa’s Sarah Locke.