Fixing Medupi's unit after explosion will take 2 years to repair, says Eskom

Unit four at the Medupi coal-fired power plant suffered a catastrophic hydrogen explosion - which will take at least another two years to fix.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom dismissed two of its employees for the explosion at the Medupi Power Station last year.

At the time, Eskom said the explosion was suspected to have been caused by a deliberate deviation of procedures during a planned maintenance exercise.

The utility's newly-appointed acting generation executive Thomas Conradie said Eskom still had a serious issue with fraud and sabotage within its operations.

"We are also addressing that through corporation with law and enforcement agencies to address sabotage, theft and fraud from Eskom but also to critically look at our processes and controls to ensure that we deter any corrupt activity."