eThekwini EMS attend to blaze engulfing several buildings
It's understood that a few cars have been completely burnt while some buildings are catching fire.
DURBAN - Emergency services are attending to fire that has engulfed several residential buildings in the market area of Durban.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
Firefighters are currently on scene and trying to put the fire off. There has not been any official comment as it stands as to what may have caused the fire in the area.
[WATCH] Durban - A few buildings are currently on fire in the market area of Durban, several cars have also been burnt, the cause of the fire is yet to be established. #DurbanFire @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/RCAsc48biHEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2022
Several residents could be seen rushing out of the building with mattresses, furniture and other belongings that they managed to save.
Dozens of onlookers have gathered at the scene, as the eThekwini firefighters battle the blaze.
Two vehicles at what appears to be a car dealership have been gutted.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.