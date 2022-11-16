eThekwini EMS attend to blaze engulfing several buildings

It's understood that a few cars have been completely burnt while some buildings are catching fire.

DURBAN - Emergency services are attending to fire that has engulfed several residential buildings in the market area of Durban.

It's understood that a few cars have been completely burnt while some buildings are catching fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Firefighters are currently on scene and trying to put the fire off. There has not been any official comment as it stands as to what may have caused the fire in the area.