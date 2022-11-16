Go

eThekwini EMS attend to blaze engulfing several buildings

It's understood that a few cars have been completely burnt while some buildings are catching fire.

SCREENGRAB: Ethekwini firefighters trying to extinguish fire at a building on Wednesday, 16 November 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
SCREENGRAB: Ethekwini firefighters trying to extinguish fire at a building on Wednesday, 16 November 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
16 November 2022 14:12

DURBAN - Emergency services are attending to fire that has engulfed several residential buildings in the market area of Durban.

It's understood that a few cars have been completely burnt while some buildings are catching fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Firefighters are currently on scene and trying to put the fire off. There has not been any official comment as it stands as to what may have caused the fire in the area.

Several residents could be seen rushing out of the building with mattresses, furniture and other belongings that they managed to save.

Dozens of onlookers have gathered at the scene, as the eThekwini firefighters battle the blaze.

Two vehicles at what appears to be a car dealership have been gutted.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Eyewitness News will continue to monitor the situations and provides updates.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA