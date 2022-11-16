eThekwini blaze: Owner of workshop blames metro police for starting fire Raja Gere alleged that police burnt a shack belonging to notorious street dwellers in the area. Fire

Durban

Ethekwini DURBAN - The owner of a Durban workshop where two vehicles were gutted has blamed metro police for starting a fire that has destroyed his business. Raja Gere alleged that police burnt a shack belonging to notorious street dwellers in the area. The fire also spread to neighbouring buildings including his business. Gere is now pleading for assistance from government to replace his clients' cars, which have gone up in smoke. [WATCH] Community members also tried to prevent the fire from destroying their homes. #DurbanFire @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/8PgUAWHMwO EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2022

The mechanic said he and his colleagues only managed to save two cars while the other two were destroyed by the fire.

Gere said he saw the police starting the fire.

“The time he came here the police, I said please don’t put fire but he put the fire that is when the fire came in - because he say they wanted to take out the pharas here.”, he said.

He said he could not afford to repay the owners for the damaged cars.

“I am feeling bad, because I don’t know how I can pay these cars, so if maybe the government can help me about this thing here.”, said Gere who also lost his tools including a compressor and several car parts in the fire.

The eThekwini Metro Police Department is yet to comment.