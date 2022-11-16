Eskom warns of load sheddding over festive season into New Year

Eskom warned that power cuts will persist during the holiday season and beyond.

JOHANNESBURG - The lights on your Christmas tree may not be flashing this festive season.

Eskom warned that power cuts will persist during the holiday season and beyond.

This will mean outages for another six to 12 months as major repairs and capital investment projects are set to reduce an already constrained generation capacity.

Eskom said the rolling power cuts are also affecting international clients namely Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ: 2022 most load shedding-intensive year since its inception: CSIR

Eskom's managing director of transmission, Segomoco Scheppers said there is no truth to the assertion that Eskom's international clients are prioritised over locals.

Scheppers added that the long-term contracts it has with other countries provide for cases of reduced power capacity.

"In the event that we have constraints such as we do, the requirement is built into the contracts that the country has to reduce proportionally from what they are taking from us."

He said in the event of short-term contracts, Eskom has the option of terminating them if it cannot meet the supply.

With the exception of Mozambique, Scheppers said all of Eskom's international clients are up-to-date with their payments.