EFF criticises Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell's new mayoral committee

Less than a week after voting to support Campbell's re-election as mayor of Ekurhuleni - the EFF has come out with stinging criticism of her leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) caucus in Ekurhuleni claimed that the newly assembled mayoral committee is filled with incompetent and mediocre councillors.

Recently re-elected Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell named new six MMC's from her previous committee.

The city's mayoral committee does not include members of the EFF.

ActionSA withdrew its candidates for council positions as it was critical of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

ALSO READ:

• Tania Campbell rings changes in mayoral committee, replaces ActionSA positions

• Re-elected Ekurhuleni mayor Campbell changes more than half of mayoral committee

The EFF said people who failed in their roles before were not replaced.

Less than a week after voting to support Campbell's re-election as mayor of Ekurhuleni - the EFF has come out with stinging criticism of her leadership.

EFF provincial leader Nkululeko Dunga said Campbell did not learn any lessons from her brief time out when she was ousted as mayor.

Dunga criticised Campbell for having only one black woman in her committee in Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, who is the MMC for Community Safety.

"The DA mayor has demonstrated the nature and identity of the DA itself by deliberately turning a blind eye on the South African demographics in the composition of her executives."

Mayor Campbell said shes confident that her new committee will lead the city forward.