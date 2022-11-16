DA reports NW govt’s purchase of donkey carts worth nearly R800k to SIU

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has lodged a formal complaint with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over the North West government's purchase of donkey carts to help transport some of its communities to clinics and schools.

The carts are said to be worth nearly R800, 000.

This comes after the company that allegedly received the tender to make the carts - LKT Enterprises - denied any involvement with the tender.

Trade union federation Cosatu and ActionSA also called for investigations into the project.

The party said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is the best organisation to probe the matter and clear up any misconceptions.

The North West Community Safety Department came under fire for the donkey cart debacle since they were handed over to the community members.

DA spokesperson Freddy Sonakile said the owner of the company that allegedly received the tender distanced herself from the project.

“LKT Business Enterprise indicated that the company is in the process of being deregistered…that the company does not have a bank account and that they are completely unaware that the tender contract was awarded to them.”

The party adds that the North West government's transparency on the matter is questionable.

It's called the move an attempt at corruption.