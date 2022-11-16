CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns Cele for ‘shoot to kill’ remarks to police

That was the advice the minister gave police officers at the Western Cape Safer Festive Season launch in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Wednesday Police Minister Bheki Cele's 'shoot to kill' remarks were irresponsible.

Hill-Lewis said such remarks should not come from a senior government leader.

“These are nothing by the remarks of a failed police minister with no real understanding of how to fight crime. Indeed, this is a pattern, in police minister resort to and it is evident they are losing the fight against crime.”, Hill-Lewis said.

He added the city does not believe in that approach.

“The City of Cape Town rejects this cowboy approach to crime fighting. Instead, we believe in properly resourcing our law enforcement agencies and ensuring that our officers are sufficiently trained to bring criminals to book and our approach is already working.”, he said.