Cosatu, Fedusa & Saftu plan another national wage strike

It will be the second strike by civil servants this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has reliably learnt that three trade union federations are set to level up in their fight for increased wages with another national strike.

This will be the second strike by civil servants this month.

The sector is calling for double digit wage increases, despite government’s refusal to back down from its offer of 3%.

Several reliable sources within the public sector have revealed that union federations, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) plan on taking to the streets next Tuesday.

This comes as the protracted dispute over wages between civil servants and government has backed unions into a corner.

It is understood the unions plan to apply for a section 77 protest action at the national economic development and labour council in a bid to force government back to the negotiating table.

But sources say the unions are yet to decide on the finer details of the one-day strike.

The unions, which command close to a million workers combined, want a 10% wage increase across the board, plus a continuation in the R1,000 cash allowance beyond March 2023.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) and the Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) led the first leg of strike action last Thursday after another round of negotiations had deadlocked.

This time around, the PSA and Hospersa are expected to back the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union and South African Policing Union, as well as the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa.

The public service unions are expected to announce their plans at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.