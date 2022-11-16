Corruption accused ANC MP Bongo throws weight behind Mkhize for ANC president

Bongo addressed journalists outside the Nelspruit Commercial Court on Wednesday after the multimillion-rand trial against him and 17 others was postponed to next year June.

JOHANNESBURG: Corruption accused African National Congress (ANC) MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo has thrown his weight behind former health minister Zweli Mkhize ahead of the African National Congress (ANC)'s national elective conference.

Despite Mkhize's implication in the scandalous Digital Vibes tender, Bongo said he supports the former health minister because he won't use the courts against his political opponents.

“He strikes me as a person who is prepared to rise to above petty politics and not use state institutions to purse personal agendas,” Bongo added.