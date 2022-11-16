Cope urges Ramaphosa to rebuke ANC members who attacked Tshwane council speaker

Chaos broke out after ANC members disrupted the council sitting on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of the People (Cope) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take strong action against the African National Congress (ANC) members who physically assaulted Tshwane speaker Murunwa Makwarela at a council meeting.

Chaos broke out after ANC members disrupted the council sitting on Tuesday.

Cope said it will open a case against the ANC members who attacked public representatives.

Party spokesperson Dennis Bloem said they have no tolerance for this type of unlawful behaviour and the party is approaching the police.

“This is not the first time that the council speaker is attacked by these hooligans who are masquerading as councillors, but their actions and behaviour are far from that of public representatives,’’ said Bloem.