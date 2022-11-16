Go

'Behaviour is very shocking’: Mshololo on Madlala withholding Netflix proceeds

Mshololo has called Madlala's behaviour shocking, this after he didn't share the money he received from the Netflix documentary with Meyiwa's widow.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing Fisokuhle Ntuli in the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
16 November 2022 14:22

JOHANNESBURG - Defence advocate Zandile Mshololo has called Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend's behaviour shocking - this after he didn't share the money he received from the Netflix documentary with Meyiwa's widow.

The cross-examination of Tumelo Madlala is continuing in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

His friendship with the murdered Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has again come under scrutiny.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Madlala had breached Meyiwa's trust when he shared valuable information and pictures with the production company for a documentary.

While he has not disclosed how much he got paid - Madlala told the court the amount was made out in cash.

"But you have decided not to give that poor child even a cent from the money that you benefitted from Netflix," said Mshololo.

"Yes, I did not share it with the child," replied Madlala.

Mshololo responded: “Your behaviour is very shocking; you received the money from Netflix. You did not share with the family for Senzo Meyiwa, you did not share it with his child, you did not share it with his fiancé.”

Mshololo has suggested that Madlala's involvement in the documentary might have affected the case.

He was among those who were in the house when the soccer star was shot and killed in 2014.

