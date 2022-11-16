Batohi: Law enforcement agencies collaborating to probe SOE fraud bearing fruit

They told Parliament that they’re winning in their investigations into several cases involving entities like Eskom, Transnet, Denel and Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement agencies say their collaboration in investigating grand corruption at state-owned companies is bearing fruit.

They told Parliament that they’re winning in their investigations into several cases involving entities like Eskom, Transnet, Denel and Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Heads of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks briefed Parliament’s finance watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.

NPA head Shamila Batohi was back before Parliament to brief Scopa on some of the investigations involving key SOEs like Eskom, Transnet and Prasa.

She was joined by Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya and his SIU counterpart, Andy Mothibi.

Batohi said through their collaboration, they’ve managed to register several high-profile cases in just a few months.

“We committed to enrolling nine seminal cases before September which we did and these are really key cases. These cases indicate that the wheels of justice are indeed turning,” she said.

SIU head Andy Mothibi said the progress was evident: “As a team member in the collaboration system that we have that we are seeing traction and we are seeing progress.”

Batohi said while progress was being made, there’s still a dire skills shortage in the public sector of skilled investigators.