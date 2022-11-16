ANC treasurer general hopeful Mabe: I won’t block anyone who wants to lead party

In what's seemingly a fall out between close comrades, some have claimed Masina, who is also vying for the treasurer general post, is at odds with the provincial executive because it supports Mabe's campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general hopeful Pule Mabe has rubbished those linking his campaign to the party in Gauteng's decision to charge Mzwandile Masina for bringing the organisation into disrepute.

In what's seemingly a fall out between close comrades, some have claimed Masina, who is also vying for the treasurer general post, is at odds with the provincial executive because it supports Mabe's campaign.

But speaking on Politricking with Tshidi Madia, a politics podcast by Eyewitness News, Mabe said he has never blocked anyone from contesting for leadership positions in the ANC.

He said Masina and his regional executive acted outside of party prescripts.

Mabe, Andile Lungisa and Masina, all close comrades, are all competing for the same post in the ANC's top six.

Mabe said he’s not bothered that the other two, who’ve never served in the ANC’s national executive committee, were up against him in the run-up to the party's elective conference.

“I will not stop comrade Mzwandile and comrade Andile or any other leader of the ANC who believes that it is their turn to lead,” he said.

He dismissed those who believe Masina being potentially charged is a sign of the Gauteng provincial executive committee showing some sort of loyalty to his own campaign.

Mabe said there was cause for concern in how Masina and his regional executive committee handled the recent coalition saga in Ekurhuleni.

“We have established a framework, through which we are going to facilitate and run those engagements.”

The three comrades will find out who made it onto the ballot in the coming weeks as the ANC approaches its December conference.

PODCAST: Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Pule Mabe