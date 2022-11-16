ANC KZN supports Zweli Mkhize who's 'incapable of corruption' to lead the party

With the ANC set to elect its new leadership next month - the KZN ANC continues endorsing its presidential candidate Zweli Mkhize.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has once again endorsed and praised Zweli Mkhize – saying he is a visionary leader who can lead the country.



The party’s provincial leadership was speaking during a meeting involving Mkhize and student organisations under the ANC at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday evening.

The province had already announced Mkhize as their preferred choice for the ANC’s top post.

The party said Mkhize is what the ANC needs as a president – as he has been tried and tested.

“We want leaders with a clear head and vision, organically incapable of self-seeking and corruption - and that is the leader you would find in Zwei Mkhize,” said ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele.

Mndebele also told crowds that the province will support Mkhize as it did with former president Jacob Zuma and previously Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who lost to Cyril Ramaphosa in 2017.