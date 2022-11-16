AMO RAMELA: When 'The Brave Ones' show us the impact of courage

REVIEW

There was no need for me to watch the trailer of The Brave Ones series on Netflix after Akin Omotoso's radio interview in September.

During that conversation Omotoso, who is the director of the series, explained that from the age of 12, he wanted to tell stories of African gods through a film production because of how simple it is to read in books. It's not as easy to visualise it on film.

Through The Brave Ones Omotoso and his team did an exceptional job of bringing to life ancient stories that were often told as fairytales by our grandparents over the years.

But the six-episode series takes it further - it connects viewers to both the political aspect of our daily realities and the powers that once existed through ancestors.

The story goes that the community of Ilanga is fighting to retain its home. The residents are protesting to keep a greedy and corrupt councillor from evicting them to replace their houses with a hotel and casino. What he doesn't know is that the mythical Tree of Life is rooted in the community and it holds secrets for one of its funders.

When Ntsiki and her sister, Funeka, are both attacked by local criminals, Ntsiki is reborn and becomes the chosen host of The Brave Ones. She then has to learn how to harness the supernatural power that must protect the people of Ilanga from the evils of money.

It's not often that directors as successful as Omotoso are courageous enough to take a chance on new a face. We see this in Hollywood too. But Sthandile Nkosi starring as the lead character, the troubled daughter and sister Ntsiki, gave me hope that the entertainment industry in South Africa can be more open to actors other than the current household names.

I also enjoyed how the storyline switched power dynamics between Ntsiki and Funeka, but maintained their relation as elder and younger sister and how that extends to philosophies about ancestors.

I’m awaiting the second season in the hope that Ntsiki will once again triumph.

Sthandiwe Kgoroge expertly played the role of a conflicted mother and reminded me once again how she's not given enough recognition for her immense contribution to the film and television industry.

As for Bonko Khoza who stars in the series as Nkosi, Funeka's fiance - whom most of us first saw excel as a first-timer in The Wife - gave a rather okay performance for me. But maybe I’m still hung up on that exceptional performance that saw him nominated for his role as Mqhele. This time, I could not connect with his character, which is meant to show a indomitable spirit akin to Ntsiki's.

Visually the show was beautiful, from the landscapes to the costumes and makeup for the ancestors.

The lighting in the series and the outstanding bright colours in the Ilanga residence worked beautifully. One other aspect that I think the series executed well was that of the supernatural scenes where Ntsiki performed her heroic stunts, which looked natural.

Having read a lot of African literature, the series felt so familiar left me feeling like I also have some sort of greatness that I haven’t tapped into yet, something that I was born with and was just waiting for me to grab and make great use. And that is the ultimate lesson for anyone going through adversity - and anyone experiencing their own folklore in such an easily accessible way.