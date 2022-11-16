ActionSA heads to court to compel eThekwini Municipality to fix leaking sewage

The party claims that there is an average of 700 million litres of sewage effluents that flow into Durban’s rivers, waterways and oceans daily.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has submitted court papers in the Durban High Court in a bid to compel the eThekwini Municipality to fix its leaking sewage.

It said the municipality, along with the several other government departments, have a legislative duty to fix its waste water systems.

Following the devastating April floods in Durban, the city’s critical water infrastructure was severely damaged impacting on service delivery and even its pristine beaches.

However, ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the floods could not be used as an excuse for the city’s ongoing sewage crisis.

Mncwango said the city’s failure to fix its sewage leaks was in contravention of several water and environmental legislations.

“Although we believe eThekwini municipality should play a bigger role in this fight, government and other institutions should get involved.”, said Mncwango.

In its papers, ActionSA wants the courts to direct the government to hire independent engineers who will detail steps to fix the city’s damaged water infrastructure.

The municipality has been given 15 days to respond to the court papers.