Go

Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race

Lake's defeat by Democrat Katie Hobbs, called by CNN and NBC, adds to the list of candidates supported by the Republican former president who failed to get elected in last week's midterms.

In this file photo taken on November 7, 2022 Republican nominee for governor of Arizona Kari Lake attends a rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on the eve of the US midterm elections. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on November 7, 2022 Republican nominee for governor of Arizona Kari Lake attends a rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on the eve of the US midterm elections. Picture: AFP
15 November 2022 05:37

LOS ANGELES - Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday.

Lake's defeat by Democrat Katie Hobbs, called by CNN and NBC, adds to the list of candidates supported by the Republican former president who failed to get elected in last week's midterms.

"Democracy is worth the wait," tweeted Hobbs.

"Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor."

The projected win by Hobbs apparently marks an end to a bitter campaign that Lake has waged since she quit local broadcast journalism, in her insurgent bid for the

Timeline

More in World

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA