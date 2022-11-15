State mulls over bid from ex-ANC MP Smith to have graft charges dropped

Smith made an appearance in the Johannesburg High Court, after his case was transferred from the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court

JOHANNESBURG - The State is mulling over a bid from former African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith to have the graft charges he is facing dropped.

Smith made his first appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, after his case was transferred from the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge when he was last in the dock in August.

He is facing charges of tax fraud, money laundering, corruption and breaching the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

The case relates to allegations that he received kickbacks from Bosasa.

It emerged after his last appearance that he planned on making representations to the state in the hopes of having the charges withdrawn.

The spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka, said representations had been filed and that the matter was postponed for the State to respond.

“The Vincent Smith matter has been postponed to 19 April 2023. The matter pertains to corruption and tax fraud, corruption which pertains to the over R800,000 of security upgrades we are alleging he received from Bosasa and / or Aneglo Agrizzi and the decade long from 2009 to 11 July 2018, R28 million undisclosed personal and company tax of Euroblitz", she said.