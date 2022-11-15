Over 700 athletes to head to Limpopo for Special Olympics national champs
Three days of fierce competition will see the advancement of the Special Olympics South Africa National Team that will represent SA
JOHANNESBURG – The countdown to the 2022 Special Olympics South Africa National Summer Games in Limpopo has begun.
A promise of over 700 Special Olympic athletes and coaches from across all 9 provinces will descend on Polokwane Municipality, to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics South Africa Summer Games, 17- 19 November.
“ In order to be able to compete on a National level athletes need to advance from district, to provincial games. It is important to note that Special Olympics is not an elite sporting movement” said Special Olympics South Africa CEO, Ancilla Smith.
Three days of fierce competition will see the advancement of the Special Olympics South Africa National Team representing South Africa at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.
“As Special Olympics South Africa we have always received tremendous support from local government. On a National level we work closely with a number of Ministries on our various initiatives. However, we are hoping in the near future that our athletes will enjoy the same support and recognition afforded to their mainstream counterparts,” said Smith.
During the three-day event, Special Olympics athletes will compete in 8 sporting codes athletics, aquatics, basketball, boccie, football, futsal, netball, table tennis and ten-pin bowling.
Today, on Monday 10 October, there are just 250 days left until we kick off the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023! @SOWG_Berlin2023 #Berlin2023 #UnbeatableTogether #SpecialOlympicsWorldGames pic.twitter.com/SZVyiutMqHSpecial Olympics South Africa (@SO_SouthAfrica) October 10, 2022
“ Special Olympics offers 30-plus Olympic-style individual and team sports that provide meaningful training and competition opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities,” said Smith to Eyewitness News.
“ The fundamental difference between Special Olympics competitions and those of other sports organizations is that athletes of all ability levels are encouraged to participate, and every athlete is recognized for his/her performance. Competitions are structured so that athletes compete with other athletes of similar ability in equitable divisions”.
Smith says the upcoming national championships will be officiated by representatives from the South African Football Federation, Athletics South Africa, the Table Tennis Association of South Africa, Swimming South Africa, Ten Pin Bowling South Africa, the NBA and Netball South Africa.
“ Special Olympics calls this competition-level matching “divisioning.” It’s a fundamental rule at Special Olympics that athletes in competitions are matched up with others of the same gender, about the same age and most importantly, of about the same competitive ability” continued Smith.
Our Chairman @TimShriverlays out Special Olympics mission of fostering a global community-based movement for social and educational inclusion with @CSIS's @handrewschwartz. Listen to the full interview here https://t.co/B6cxKtew94 #ChooseToInclude pic.twitter.com/8AzHMDPodFSpecial Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) November 14, 2022
The National Team will be participating against over 7000 athletes from 180 countries in Berlin and will be hoping to beat the medal count from the previous Special Olympics Summer Games in the UAE where the team returned with 35 Gold, 15 Silver and 12 Bronze medals!
“Our national team returned from the Special Olympics Summer World Games in the UAE in 2019 with a tally of 67 medals of which 35 were gold they received no national recognition. We are working hard to create more awareness of our athlete’s achievements and this is why the support we receive from so many celebrities through the Polar Plunge is so important to us” said Smith.
The games will be preceded by a Law Enforcement Torch Run which will see the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” travel to four districts in Limpopo before it finally enters the Peter Mokaba Stadium as part of the official Opening Ceremony. As the official Gaurdians of the Flame, the Special Olympics Torch will be escorted on it’s a journey to the Opening Ceremonies by the South African Police Services, the Limpopo Municipal Police Department and other local Law Enforcement agencies.
Special Olympics swimming champ, Philip Nicholls, took part and smashed his 1k challenge coming in at 00:36:12 pic.twitter.com/2if9nj4m1oMarathon Swims (@MarathonSwims) November 12, 2022