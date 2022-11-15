Senzo Meyiwa’s family says Chicco Twala met with them over weekend

PRETORIA - The family of Senzo Meyiwa has confirmed that music icon Chicco Twala met with the soccer star's family this past weekend.

Twala is the father of Longwe, who was among those present when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

Meyiwa was killed at the home of his musician girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Five men are being tried for the crime in the Pretoria High Court.

Longwe’s name keeps popping up in the Meyiwa trial, not just as one of the witnesses who were present when the soccer star was killed but also, as his potential murderer.

It has now emerged that Longwe's father had a meeting with Meyiwa's on Saturday at their Umlazi home in Durban.

When asked about what was discussed in the meeting, Meyiwa's sister, Nomalanga, refused to divulge the details referring all questions to Chicco.

Eyewitness News also reached out the Meyiwa family in Umlazi and, they too, refused to speak to the media.

Longwe is one of the witnesses who will take the stand at some point during the trial to give his version of events.