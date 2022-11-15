Russian super yacht set to dock in CT spotted 7,000 km away from SA waters

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis doesn't want the "Nord" vessel to dock here as it's owned by Russian oligarch, Alexei Mordashov, who's being sanctioned for being close to Russia President Vladimir Putin, whose forces are invading Ukraine.

CAPE TOWN - An untraceable Russian super yacht that chartered a course to Cape Town has finally been spotted nearly 7,000 km away from South African waters.

National government, though, stated because Mordashov is not sanctioned by the United Nations, there's no reason to block it from stopping in Cape Town.

The R9 billion super yacht set sail for the Mother City from Hong Kong on 20 October before it suddenly went dark, switching off its location data system.

The sleek super yacht was last pinged drifting in waters near Malaysia and Eyewitness News confirmed it hadn't asked the Transnet ports authority to berth in Table Bay Harbour.

Although some eagle-eyed water watchers have confirmed to the eSysman SuperYachts YouTube channel that it's on the waters, exactly where the Russian vessel is in the world right was a mystery.

While it looks like "the Nord" won't grace our shores anytime soon, over in Fiji, the FBI recently pounced on another mega yacht, the Amadea, which they believe is owned by one of Russia’s richest men - the US-sanctioned billionaire politician Suleiman Kerimov.