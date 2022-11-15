Resolute Saps whistleblower says threats to her life linger

Mashale is a former administrative clerk who worked in the free state police’s firearms, liquor and second-hand goods department.

JOHANNESBURG - Whistleblower, Patricia Mashale said her life is in danger after she exposed corruption within the police crime intelligence sector.

She revealed that several high-ranking officials within the sector were undocumented immigrants who secured their positions using fake documents.

Since she was axed from her job last year, Mashale said she had been in hiding after two attempts on her life.

Mashale said she first reported the wide-scale corruption in 2009 to Bheki Cele - who was the police commissioner at the time.

But Cele never acted on the allegations, she said.

“I have proof that currently in the Free State crime intelligence there are people with fraudulent matric certificates,” Mashale revealed.

In response, Police Minister Bheki Cele said Mashale should provide evidence of her claims through the appropriate platforms.

"I know that there are things that have been checked and those things have not been found, even though they continue to say that you call on those things,” said the minister.

Cele noted that the police sector has a programme to protect whistleblowers.