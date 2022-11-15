Re-elected Ekurhuleni Mayor Campbell changes more than half of mayoral committee

Campbell returned to the mayoral seat last week as she returned after an ousting through a motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - Re-elected Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell has changed more than half of her mayoral committee.

Campbell returned to the mayoral seat last week after she was ousted through a motion of no confidence.

The new committee does not include ActionSA members, as the party pulled out of the multi-party coalition in the metro on Monday.

Campbell said she was confident in the capabilities of her new committee.

“I have announced my team of MMCs who will guide their respective departments in the direction that builds on the great work we have achieved thus far. These individuals have been appointed based on their skill sets.”, she said.