Pressure mounts for Ramaphosa to declare 27 Dec a public holiday

Trade union federation Cosatu has joined Fedusa's request for an additional paid holiday in December.

JOHANNESBURG - Pressure is mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare 27 December a public holiday.

Trade union federation Cosatu has joined the Federation of Unions of South Africa's request for an additional paid holiday in December.

This year, Christmas Day falls on a Sunday and the following Monday is already a public holiday.

This means workers might forfeit their pay or resting day if the president does not make the declaration.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla: "[This] means that workers would lose out on both holiday pay and rest time during this holiday. This is very important for workers as the Christmas period is the only time when workers can travel home [to] rural areas and spend time with their beloved..."