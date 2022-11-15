Outa: If Aarto implemented in current form, it will collapse govt’s legitimacy

The organisation squared-off with the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula and the Road Traffic Infringement Authority

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said if the Administrative Adjudication Of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) legislation were be to implemented in its current form, it would lead to the collapse of government legitimacy.

The organisation squared-off with the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula and the Road Traffic Infringement Authority in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday over the controversial new driving laws.

In January, the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of Outa when it found the Aarto Act and the Aarto Amendment Act unconstitutional for undermining local and municipal governments’ powers by ceding them to national organs of state.

The ruling came before the apex court on Tuesday for confirmation, which authorities have opposed.

The Constitutional Court judgment has been reserved.

Speaking after proceedings, Outa’s Wayne Duvenage said it all boiled down to implementation.

“It’s not that we don’t want law-abiding citizens,it’s not that we don’t want a demerit point system, it’s not that we don’t want national government to introduce legislation that helps to drive this on a national basis. It’s about implementation and the usurping of powers at local government level.”, he said.

Duvenage added that if the country ca not get AARTO matter right, then the scheme will collapse.

“And what we don’t want to do is live in a country where the legitimacy of government collapses because they can't enforce and administer their own laws. And that’s precisely what we believe will happen.”, he said.