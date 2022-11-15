MPs criticise lack of functioning board at the SABC, more than a month later

They also rejected the budget report on the communication department’s budget.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in Parliament on Tuesday decried how the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) still did not have a functioning board after more than a month since the previous board’s term ended.

It has been over a month since the SABC’s previous board’s term ended and Parliament had still not finalised the appointment of a new board.

It has been more than two months since the portfolio committee of communications and digital technologies shortlisted candidates to fill the 12 outgoing SABC board positions.

But delays with vetting the candidates have resulted the process to being stalled.

Democratic Alliance MP Diane Kohler Barnard said: “The SABC has sat for months with no board and the State Security Agency is being blamed yet we’re given a minuscule amount to do the vetting of the 34 final candidates.”

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Vuyani Pambo said: “While we are gathered here the SABC is still without a board since the term of its board expires. This is the most serious indicator of the dysfunctionality of this Parliament.”

Opposition parties also rejected the budgetary review reports of the Department of Public Enterprises and the failure of state-owned enterprises.