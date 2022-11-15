Meyiwa murder trial: State witness cites memory lapse under cross-examination

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo in October 2014 in what the state believes was a botched robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - A State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has told the court of his lapse in memory when answering most of the questions posed to him during cross-examination in the Pretoria High Court.

Tumelo Madlala returned to the witness stand on Monday for cross-examination.

He is Meyiwa’s childhood friend who was present when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

Five men are being tried for the crime.

"You have to remember that this incident happened a long time ago, so I must recall some things before responding."

Tumelo Madlala doesn't seem to remember much of the finer details around the day that his friend Meyiwa was killed.

In a sharp and sometimes rhetorical tone, he told the court that he was never been able to give the exact time or even a rough estimate of when the assailants allegedly entered the home of Kelly Khumalo - when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

The one thing Madlala remembered, however, was seeing one of the accused Bongani Ntanzi in the house attacking the occupants.

"And furthermore I would like to add that the suspect on that day, was wearing a jacket with a hoodie, even though I don't recall the specific colour of the hoodie."

Madlala is exected to return to the witness stand for further cross-examination on Tuesday.